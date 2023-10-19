Education Minister announces start of construction of new building for Gaelscoil Charraig Na Siuire

Gaelscoil Charraig Na Siuire is getting a new school building

The education minister Norma Foley has announced €250m worth of funding for seven large scale projects that are getting underway.

It includes a new 8-classroom building for the Gaelscoil in Carrick-on-suir.

It will have all the most modern facilities and be future-proofed climate-wise with heat pumps and solar panels.

Minister Norma Foley has announced the commencement of construction on Project Nore, a bundle of seven large-scale school building projects that are being delivered by the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) for the Department of Education across schools in Tipperary, Kilkenny, Westmeath and Kildare.

Project Nore is the first of six bundles of large school building projects that are being delivered by the NDFA, with the full programme catering for over 24,000 students across 10 different counties.

The construction of this bundle of seven school projects has been awarded to a joint venture partnership between JJ Rhatigan and Co. and ABM Design and Build Ltd.

Minister Foley said:

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the move to construction of this bundle of seven schools which have been devolved for delivery to the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA).

“Under Project Ireland 2040, over €5 billion is being invested in the school sector over the period 2021-2025, which will add additional capacity and develop and upgrade school facilities across the country for the almost one million students and over 100,000 staff that learn and work in our schools every day. This is demonstrative of the strong support from Government for investment in education.

“The school building programme has approximately 300 projects at construction in 2023 which includes over 40 new school buildings at a total State investment of over €1 billion. There are a further 72 projects currently at the tender process including 27 new school buildings. All of these new school buildings are flagship projects in their area and transform the education infrastructure for those school communities.

“These seven school building projects will provide new and modernised facilities for our school communities and are an important aspect of the Department’s overall delivery under the Government’s National Development Plan”.