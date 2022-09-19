Minister Harris confirms upgraded training centre in Carrick-on-Suir

Minister Simon Harris says the upgraded ETB training centre in Carrick-on-Suir will provide more opportunities for students across Tipperary.

He says that in order for the country to tackle to issues around housing and supply it is necessary to increase the facilities available to train people in trades and apprenticeships.

During his visit to the town earlier today he told Tipp FM that it is important to acknowledge and support opportunities for all types of learners outside the traditional university model.

When asked about the accommodation shortages for students he said this development was his department’s contribution to tackling this problem.

“What we’re actually going to be doing in Carrick-on-Suir is training people in a whole variety of skills and practical skills that will actually help reach our housing targets and help build more homes in Tipperary and more homes across the country.

“It goes without saying that we’re extremely aware of the serious housing supply issue we have.

“From my department’s perspective the way we address that is by making sure that we train the next generation of people to work in construction.”