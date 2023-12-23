McGrath slams Government plans to reduce speed limits

Government plans to slash speed limits on roads across the country have been slammed by a Tipperary TD.

Cabinet this week signed off on proposed new laws to lower the default limits in certain areas like towns.

They will reduce from 50 kilometres per hour to 30 in built up areas, and 100 to 80 on national secondary roads.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says the move is a knee jerk reaction to what has been a horrific year on the roads in Tipperary and Ireland generally.

He says cutting speed limits on by-roads and in housing estates makes sense but there is no justification for the other reductions.

“To bring down the Regional roads that we have here and National routes from 100 to 80 and 80 to 60. 80 to 60 will cause more carnage because there will be a slow down in traffic with long queues and people trying to pass then – especially on single carriageway.

“Plus the fact that its going to be hugely costly to industry and to haulage. This is pure madness and we must stop this before it goes too far.

“Again it’s the Greens are the tail wagging the dog.”