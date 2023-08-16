McGrath hits out at lack of investment outside the Pale

The Government is being accused by a Tipp TD of “casting rural Ireland into the shadows”.

The Rural Independent Group of TDs have pledged to prioritise rural and regional development in the next government.

An All-Ireland rail review recently recommended the reopening or construction of rail lines in many rural parts of Ireland, which the Green Party had welcomed.

But Mattie McGrath says there’s a long way to go.

“Yes I do see lots of investment in infrastructure but its mainly inside the Pale. I see very little public transport in rural Ireland, very, very little. Tokenism is all that’s there from town to town. Even some of the routes they have – for instance train routes – are not at suitable times or no access to public facilities so we have a long way to go.”