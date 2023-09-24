McGrath calls for government action on water outages

Clonmel’s water outages have been raised in the Dail on TD’s first week back in Leinster House following the summer recess.

Mattie McGrath has told Housing MInister that the the town of Clonmel has faced a summer of Water outages having been without water for over 40 days.

he told Darragh O’Brien that the local water supply that is quite simply inadequate and the levels of communication from Uisce Éireann have been appalling.

Deputy McGrath says the government needs to do something:

“We’ve had one of the wettest summers in history and people were aghast to find that, for forty different days there were outages at the Talbot Hotel, and across the town of Clonmel. And people just can’t believe that Irish Water are treating their customers like this. For both domestic users and business in the town, there has been damage to their equipment as a result of these outages.”