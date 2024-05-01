Kelly unconvinced latest move to tackle UHL issues will have much impact

More than 700 scheduled procedures have been cancelled across the UHL group of hospitals during the first three months of this year.

The figures are contained in a response to a parliamentary question from Tipperary TD Alan Kelly to the Minister for Health

176 of these were in Nenagh compared to 37 in Ennis.

The Labour Deputy says this demonstrates the real issues that the people of the Mid West and North Tipperary face when getting scheduled care because of the ongoing issues in UHL hospital.

“Those who needed these procedures didn’t have them because of the overcrowding which the HSE and this government has stood over in the Mid-West Hospital group. That means those people unfortunately had to wait longer for the procedures and may not have had them yet. This could lead unfortunately to far more negative outcomes for such patients. It is quite obvious that year on year this is happening and the HSE have not been able to get to grips with it.”

Alan Kelly has questioned the impact a specialist team set up to deal with overcrowding and pressures at University Hospital Limerick will have.

1,971 patients admitted to UHL in April were left without beds according to the INMO.

The Minister for Health and HSE CEO say the team will begin to work immediately on pressures in the Mid-West, with a plan to be drawn up over the next four weeks.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said the team will look at managing patient flow and de-escalate the current pressures being experienced.

However Deputy Alan Kelly is unconvinced.

“I do welcome the fact a new team has been put in place to help with the overcrowding in UHL and in the Mid-West Hospital group. However I’m not sure that such a team is going to have a dramatic impact in the short term.

“I also feel its absolutely scandalous that they’re robbing Peter to pay Paul by taking away the 50 bed nursing home in Nenagh which was meant to be open by now.”