Mattie McGrath – ‘Government undermining the work of Post Offices’

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says the work of the Post Office network is being undermined by the Government.

He, along with the rest of the Rural Independent Group, is warning that the network is under threat of collapse without Government support, and they’re calling for immediate state intervention to prevent further closures.

Deputy McGrath says services are being cut, and that the demise of the network lies firmly at the door of the Government:

“The serious warnings by the Irish Postmasters Union (IPU) about the inevitable collapse of the network and up to 200 branch closures are being ignored by the government, despite the government controlling the entire issued share capital of An Post.”

“Today, my colleagues and I are calling on the government to wake-up and treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves. Tangible state intervention is now needed, to combat the potential raft of further post office closures.”

“From July 1st, the 875 Postmaster-operated offices face a major challenge, due to a reduction of around 20 per cent in government or state payments.”

“Instead of the government trying to channel new state services through the post office network as promised in 2018, as sought by the Postmaster’s Union, they are cutting existing services. Therefore, the demise of the network lies firmly at the door of the government.”