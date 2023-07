A man in his 20s has been arrested near Templemore Train Station after reports he was seen with a firearm on a train heading for Cork yesterday evening.

The incident occurred near Templemore Train Station at around 6:50pm.

The man was searched by Gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to technical examination.

He’s currently being detained at a Garda Station in Tipperary.