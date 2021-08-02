Man in his 80’s dies in Tipperary crash

A man in his 80’s has died in a road crash near the Vee.

The crash happened at Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen at around 2.40pm yesterday afternoon, when a car collided with a tree.

The man received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

The body of the man has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road has re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to come forward, particularly if they were in the area between 2.30pm and 2.45pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.