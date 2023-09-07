Major water outage in Clonmel

Uisce Éireann is currently investigating issues with the water supply in Clonmel.

Much of the town was left without a supply s morning with many households and businesses having to cope without water.

According to Uisce Éireann they are investigating reports of supply disruptions affecting Ballingrane, Clonmel and surrounding areas

They also say a water treatment plant interruption may cause supply disruptions to Cashel Road and Cahir Road in Clonmel

Works are now scheduled to take place until 2pm this afternoon

However it could take 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.