Major road safety initiative underway across Tipperary

A major road safety initiative is underway by Gardaí across Tipperary over the Christmas period.

Officers are out in force in an effort to keep people safe on the roads.

16 people have lost their lives on the roads of Tipperary this year compared with 7 for all of last year.

Sgt Margaret Kelly is appealing to people safety conscious on the roads of the Premier County over Christmas and the New Year.

“We spoke earlier on there at the start of the winter about having cars winter ready. We’ve already had a good few frosty mornings. With the wet weather and the frosty mornings over the Christmas period we’re reminding people if they can just take two seconds out of their day – go out, look at your tyres today and make sure that they’re roadworthy for over the Christmas period.”

“We’re asking all listeners to be really mindful of the lifesaver offences – and I know you’ve heard me drumming on about these – but I’m going to remind listeners that the lifesaver offences are speed, safety belts, holding a mobile phone while driving and intoxicated driving.

“So if these areas are respected people are going to go a long way to keeping themselves safe on our roads over the Christmas period.”

