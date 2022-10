Macra will be holding a colour run at Tipperary Racecourse this weekend.

The pride fun run is taking place as part their 2022 Rally which is happening across the Bank holiday in Ballykisteen.

The Race will start at 12pm midday on Sunday, it is open to everyone and those participating are asked to wear a white t-shirt.

This race is free to enter but there will be donation buckets on the day with all proceeds going to Down Syndrome Ireland.

More information can be found on the Macra website.