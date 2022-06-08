Lowry receives update from Minister on neurology service for Tipperary University Hospital

A proposal to provide neurological services at Tipperary University Hospital (TUH) is under review.

Deputy Michael Lowry raised concerns back in May when he told the Taoiseach that TUH has no on-site neurology service and the responsibility of care is placed on the General Medical Consultants to assess and treat patients who present or who are admitted with neurological conditions.

He has received an update to say that work is underway between the South West Hospital Group, TUH, and the Neurology Clinical Lead.

The proposal would establish direct links to neurological consultation or admission directly into the care of a consultant at a neuroscience centre, reducing cost and improving outcomes for the patient.

Should the proposal be successful, the consultant neurologist would also provide an outpatient clinic and inpatient consultant rounds.

People in Tipperary would also have access to the wider neurology service at Cork University Hospital.