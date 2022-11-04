Locals to march on Garda College over swimming pool access

A protest is taking place in Templemore tomorrow to see the Garda College pool re-opened.

There has been on-going controversy since it was announced the pool would not be re-opening to the public after its initial closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

A group called ‘We Just Want to Swim Templemore’ was set up to see the facilities made available to the community, with Minister Eamon Ryan backing the calls.

However, Deirdre Ryan one of the founders of the campaign told Tipp Today that there is still no clarity which has led them to organise this first of a number of protests for tomorrow

It will begin at 2:45 from the Church car park and they will march to the gates of the Garda College.

Deirdre says she doesn’t think those responsible understand the impact tis will have on the area.

“This decision is going to affect thousands of children in the area, thousands of children in the area will not learn water safety, will not learn how to swim, they won’t understand and appreciate the dangers of being around water. I think if they understood that then this decision is a no brainer you don’t close the pool, you figure out sustainable efficient ways to run that pool, so it doesn’t impact the community in which the college belongs to.”

She also highlighted the support they have received throughout the course of the campaign.

“Privately we have had lots of support, we have had huge support from Water Safety Ireland, which really is the pinnacle of water safety in Ireland they have spoken about the long tradition of teaching Gardaí in the swimming pool to keep the Gardaí safe and the public safe and they are bewildered at this decision and they are fighting our corner too.”