Local TD appeals for submissions on Solar Energy in Agri Industry

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food is inviting written submissions from stakeholders and interested individuals and groups on the use of Solar Energy in the Agriculture Industry.

The Committee met with representatives from Teagasc and the Irish Solar Energy Association last month to discuss the matter and now plans to draft a report on the topic.

The submissions received will form part of this process.

Committee chair – Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill – says we have very significant targets to meet in relation to renewable energy.

” Solar has a huge part to play in that… there’s a number of issues there that could be easily resolved but we want to get the whole industry involved.”

These then go forward to the Minister.

” Hopefully the recommendations then will be acted on.”