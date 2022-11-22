Local rail group vow to continue fight for 3rd service on Ballybrophy line

The resumption of rail services on the Ballybrophy – Nenagh – Limerick line has been welcomed by the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership.

However they have expressed disappointment that the new timetable does not include any additional services on the route.

€29 million has been spent on the line in recent years to upgrade the track to allow faster speeds and shorter journey times.

NTCRP spokesperson Brendan Sheehan told Tipp FM that they would continue their campaign to secure a third service.

“This should be the last serious length of closure for a long time. So that’s a big plus – I mean a line that was being threatened with closure so many years ago is now a fully-fledged modern line.

“We are a bit disappointed mind you that we didn’t get the third service which we’ve been so strongly campaigning for but we hope maybe to get some more progress on that in the coming year.”