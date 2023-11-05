Local project earns prize at National Heritage Week awards

A local project has won a runner-up prize at the National Heritage Week Awards

The Heritage Council has been honouring the winners and runners up across seven different award categories.

The Nenagh Arts Centre was runner-up for the Sustainability and Climate Award which recognises the event that that made efforts to incorporates environmentally friendly practices to reduce our carbon footprint and impact on the natural world.

Their Upcycled Streetscape event saw local young people between 8 and 12 years old using paper from old Arts Centre posters and programmes to create a collage of a local building or landmark which were displayed in an exhibition.