Local organisations to benefit from funding to support victims of crime

The Department of Justice has announced funding totalling €5.2 million for organisations supporting victims of crime including some in Tipperary

65 groups across the country will benefit with sums granted ranging from €3,000 to €740,000.

They include North Tipp based Ascend who have been allocated €21,000 while Cuan Saor in Clonmel will get €40,000.

Justice Minister Simon Harris says the beneficiaries do wonderful work across a range of social areas.

“Local organisations working in communities across the country – for example the Offaly Domestic Violence Support and indeed specialist organisations, the likes of Dignity for Patients.

“This is about recognising that there’s a real partnership approach here. There’s many excellent organisations, charities, the NGO sector working to support the victims of crime and its right and proper that government provides them with this funding to help them in that work.”