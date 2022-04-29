Local mother praises work of Make-A-Wish as 30th anniversary approaches

A local mother has praised the work of Make-A-Wish Ireland as the 30th anniversary approaches.

Tomorrow the organization will mark the anniversary having granted over 2,700 wishes to children living with life threatening illnesses.

Colm in Rathcabin at just who was has Down Syndrome, at just five and a half months had open-heart surgery and despite living a full life now still has regular appointments and checkups.

The charity made his wish come true with an electric tractor and his mother Juliette says they are so grateful to the organization.

She says that Colm’s resilience is something we could all learn from:

“ If I went through what Colm went through I would still be in bed… he had open heart surgery on the Monday and he was home by the Friday.”

“ Kids are different, kids are resilient, they put us to shame.”

“We just don’t dwell on it to be honest.”