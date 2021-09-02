Local Miss Ireland finalist highlights importance of mental health

Tipperary will be doubly represented in the Miss Ireland finals which take place this weekend in Westmeath.

Among the 29 finalists are Shannon Brennan from Skeheenarinky who is Miss Tipperary South while Maeve Yee from Cashel is Miss Tipperary.

Maeve – whose Mum is Irish while her father is Malaysian-Chinese – is hoping to use her time as Miss Tipperary to highlight the importance of mental health.

Speaking on Tipp Today she outlined the struggles she had in secondary school

“In secondary school you want to look like everybody else and because I didn’t – and because I couldn’t do anything about it – I struggled a lot with that. I got very anxious and stressed and conscious of that.”

“So it stemmed from secondary school and I kind of come in and out of it – obviously better days, better weeks, better months, better year and then sometimes you fall back a little bit but that’s life. One step forward, two steps back.”

“I kind of know now, I’m at an age that I don’t beat myself up about if I’m having a bad few days or few weeks. I will come out of this stronger than I started.”