Local historical society says Cahir revamp plans should go further

Members of the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District have today been discussing proposals from the council for Cahir town centre.

They include a revamp of the Square, relocating the library to the Granary building and the development of a new car park.

While describing the overall plans as exciting some concerns have been expressed by the Cahir Historical Society.

Chairperson PJ O’Meara says there’s a lack of focus on one of the main aspects of the town centre.

“We’ve been looking for the fountain which is the centrepiece of the Square – its there since 1876. It would have been a working fountain for the town for many years in the late 19th century.

“We want that to be properly restored and to be renovated and there’s no mention of that. There’s talk about the fountain but there’s no mention of a renovation and money being spent on it.

Speaking on Tipp Today PJ O’Meara also said the idea of planting more trees on the Square in Cahir needs to be re-examined

He feels adding more trees to the Square is not a good idea.

“You have Cahir House at one end and the Market House would have been at the other end. It’s an architectural gem.

“Everyone is for trees but we want them in the right place. We’re supportive of what the council are proposing to do by putting trees on Castle Street, Old Church Street and Church Street but not on the Square.”

Following today’s meeting of the Municipal District the proposals have now moved on to Part 8 of the planning process.