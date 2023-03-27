Local councillor questions naming of couple connected to Kerry Babies case

A local councillor has weighed in on the Kerry Babies case.

Councillor Richie Molloy says he has concerns that mistakes made with Johanna Hayes could be repeated.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested in relation to the death of Baby John last week.

Subsequently, Gardaí sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions after the couple’s release over the weekend.

The independent councillor says justice needs to be served but has worries about the handling of the case.

“ I’ll make myself very clear in my first comment, of course Baby John deserves justice the murder should have been investigated. But my fear and it seems to be coming to pass, this couple now it seems they are known in Co. Kerry and the whole things is starting again now, they have been arrested, been brought in for questioning and listening to their solicitor who has been vocal over the weekend in the papers, it would look like there is no conclusive evidence and yet they have been named now and that is going to drag on they are going to be in limbo now for the next couple of months.”

Cllr. Molloy took to Facebook this weekend to share his views that the case would be resurrected after close to 40 years, saying it should be left alone, and he was met with a mixed reaction from Facebook users, some who maintain that the crime should not go unpunished.

He says his concerns lie with the people involved who will have to relive the experience, particularly Johanna Hayes and her family.

“What was done to that family was just unbelievable, and not just Johanna Hayes but all her siblings and parents were dragged into it. My fear is because it’s been reopened again, the whole thing is going to be thrashed out at Johanna Hayes, the whole scenario. My gut reaction at the time was, “Will you get justice for anybody in the end?” and maybe they will. Having reflected over the weekend and listened to different people, it’s been started now, the little baby has been exhumed, they took more samples again, and maybe it is better to get to the end of this but you would really feel for all the people involved.”