‘A Little Night Music’ at the Friary in Clonmel

The Franciscan Friary in Clonmel will be home to a guided concert experience tonight.

‘A Little Night Music’ will be presented by Tipperary’s Eamon O’Malley, and will see the music of Mozart, Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel performed by local musicians of the Libra String Quartet.

The concert is being produced by Clonmel Junction Festival, a part of the Local Live Performance Programme Scheme.

The Clonmel Friary will be celebrated in its own right for its 13th Century Medieval architecture and will serve as an additional sensory experience for the arts.

The concert gets started at 7pm tonight, and tickets can be purchased on junctionfestival.ie