Leahy: Tipperary drug problems leading to increase in suicide

The growing issue of illegal drugs and drug debts has led to a number of people taking their own lives in Tipperary.

That’s according to locally based suicide support group C-Saw

The organisation plays a vital role in tackling the issue of suicide in South Tipperary and the surrounding areas.

Founder Joe Leahy told Tipp Today earlier that drugs have become a major issue.

“People owing money for drugs – young people – and they’re being threatened and they’re being bullied and they’re being pushed into taking their own lives. And in some cases then the people that are left behind are still pushed in and taking their own lives.

“Drug dealing is gone totally out of control – younger people and not so young people – right across the entire spectrum of life are using drugs and taking drugs. Then they owe money and if you don’t pay up then there’s consequences. It’s so sad when you see some person having to take their own life because of that.”