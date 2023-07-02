Large anomaly reported on grounds of Sean Ross Abbey Mother and Baby Home

A large anomaly has been reported on the grounds of Sean Ross Abbey Mother and Baby Home in Tipperary.

Over a thousand babies died at the home in Roscrea between 1931 and 1969.

The Angel Plot on the site was scanned by the Commission of Inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes in 2019; however, experts from the TST Engineering Group in Dublin say they’ve uncovered findings that don’t tally with the 2019 scan.

Simone Demurtas of TST Engineers in Dublin says further investigation by the Commission of Inquiry is now required.

Rachel Keogh of the Bring Them Home campaign says this new information is a cause for concern.

“They excavated 10% of that area, and in that 10%, they found 42 baby remains. But they never mentioned anything about the new findings that we’ve just found recently, so that’s really concerning. ”

The engineers’ scans suggest that the anomalies could be mass graves, according to Rachel.

“There is a very large anomaly, 20 meters in length and two meters wide. There are two other anomalies connected to that, and then on the right-hand side of the Angels Plot, there are loads of anomalies on different levels. The engineers say that they would suspect they are graves.”