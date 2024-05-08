Kerry see off Tipp challenge in Minor football semi-final

Tipp lost out to Kerry in their Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final last night.

The game in FBD Semple Stadium finished 2-19 to 2-5 in favour of the visitors but only thanks to a second half blitz which saw them pull clear.

Just a point separated the sides at the interval with the Kingdom leading 6 points to 1-2.

Both Tipp goals came from Charlie Walsh who also contributed 3 points from frees and another from a mark.

Kerry now meet Cork in the Munster final after the Rebels beat Clare 1-13 to 8 points in the other semi-final.