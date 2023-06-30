Kelly: RTE executive is not united and is not functioning

Cabinet could meet virtually as early as today to discuss the terms of reference for the external review into RTE.

It comes after widespread criticism of the RTE Board’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

During the meeting to discuss secret payments to Ryan Tubridy, it emerged money from the so called ‘barter account’ was spent on client trips to the Rugby World Cup, the Champions League Final and U2 concerts.

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly – who is a member of the PAC – says the structure of the top layer in RTE has to change.

“In all my years serving on the Public Accounts Committee it was the worst performance I’ve ever seen. There’s an executive in RTE that simply isn’t united and isn’t functioning. This can’t be let continue – it has to be changed.

“I also think the situation around the board means that there needs to be a lot of change there as well.”