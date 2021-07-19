Jadotville: Review Recommends Only Commanding Officer to Receive Medal

Only the commanding officer of those involved in the Jadotville siege in the Congo 60 years ago has been recommended for a medal.

An independent review group set up last year has decided that only Colonel Pat Quinlan, the commanding officer of A Company, 35th battalion should receive the Distinguished Service Medal.

That’s despite Col Quinlan’s recommendation that all the men involved should be honoured after the siege which occurred in September 1961.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Tom Gunn, an 82-year-old who survived the Siege of Jadotville and last year battled with COVID-19 said they will take the decision on the chin.

He said, “From my point of view I think its better to let Jadotville, like us, fade away. It’s not a soldiers way to go grovelling for medals”

He added, “Just like Tipp yesterday, we’ll just get up and get on with it”.