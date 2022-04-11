The Irish Pilgrimage Trust Cycle hits Tipperary today.

The 7-day, 800km cycle is taking place in Ireland for the first time and raises money to help young people and children with disabilities go on holidays.

It began on Saturday and today after their longest day of cycling from Killarney to Clonmel at a distance of 141km they will arrive at the Talbot Hotel this evening.

Bernadette Connolly the National Co-ordinator with the trust says a huge amount of work has gone in behind the scenes:

“We have catering crew that stop along the way and arrange what we call a tea stop, we have a mechanic car travelling along with them, and just people along the road to make sure they’re okay, we’ll have the medics of course as well… we try and make it so that they can focus on the cycling and everything else is taken care of.”

There is no set time for arrival but people are encouraged to come and support the cyclists. Each cyclist will travel at their own pace and arrive at the Talbot this evening at some point.