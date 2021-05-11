Irish hospitals reach pandemic high for overcrowding

Hospitals are more overcrowded than at any other stage during the pandemic, according to the INMO.

376 patients are without beds at Irish hospitals today – the highest figure since March 5th of last year.

This includes 75 patients at University Hospital Limerick and also 23 at South Tipp General in Clonmel – a hospital which didn’t have any patients on trolleys for much of the pandemic.

The INMO is calling for urgent national intervention at UHL in particular, along with a strategy to reduce the volume of staff being redeployed for vaccinations.