Irish guide Dogs in search of people to foster puppies in Tipperary

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are recruiting volunteers in the Premier to foster puppies in order to help them begin their journey to becoming a guide dog.

Puppy lovers across Tipp can foster from age 8 weeks up until approx. 12-14 months, after that, they move into a training centre with highly skilled trainers and begin the hard work towards graduating as a guide or assistance dog.

The puppies will go on to help people with impaired vision or become assistance dogs for families of children with autism.

Those interested must meet the criteria and cannot be more than 2 hours from the Irish Guide Dogs headquarters on Model Farm Road in Cork.

Criteria to become a Puppy Raiser:

-No more than two other dogs in the home. They must be sociable, well behaved and neutered/spayed

-The puppy must not be left alone for prolonged periods of time (max 4 hours but this is age dependent)

-You must have access to a secured outdoor area

-Children in the home must be over five years of age

-You must be 18 years or older, but the whole family can get involved

-Must have internet access and be able to use Zoom platform

To apply or to find out more please visit www.guidedogs.ie or email Erin at [email protected]