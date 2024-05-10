Browne: Conditions at St Conlon’s in Nenagh simply not acceptable

Another Tipperary TD has raised the HSE plans for the new community nursing unit in Nenagh in the Dáil.

There has been strong local opposition to the proposals which would see the state of the art facility used as a step-down to ease overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick

This would mean the unit could not be used for the current and future residents of St Conlon’s Nursing Home in Nenagh.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne raised the issue with the Minister for Older People in the Dáil last night pointing out the limitations at St Conlon’s.

“There’s over 20 people currently residing in St Conlon’s and it has been declared not fit for purpose by HIQA. They have very little space in their room – I’ll give you an example if they have to use hoist they have to move furniture out of the way in St Conlon’s as it is. If they have visitors, visitors have to sit on the bed – that’s how small the units are at the minute. The floors are rising which is unacceptable when you’re talking about elderly.

“Now my God in 2024 that surely should not be happening.”

However Minister Butler says the decision to repurpose the new nursing unit at the expense of residents in St Conlon’s was not taken easily.

“Sometimes when you’re in Government difficult decisions have to be made for the greater good. And this wasn’t a decision that was arrived at lightly.

“Government is committed to improving access to acute services across the mid-west region and Deputy you have stood up there on many occasions over the last four years and you have lambasted the Government over the situation in Limerick and rightly so because we have too many people waiting on trolleys in Limerick and a solution had to be found.”

The SIPTU shop steward at Saint Conlon’s care home says the residents there are angry that they’ve been left behind in this decision which was made without their input.

Despite statements from Ministers and the HSE that there was engagement with them Anna Treacy says that they are still being ignored.