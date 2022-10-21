Irish Book Week drawing to a close

Booklovers across the Premier are invited to celebrate the end of Irish Book Week at a bookstore in Thurles this weekend.

Tomorrow the week-long celebration will come to a close with Irish author Rachel Pierce visiting the Bookworm store in the town at 12 noon.

She will be reading from her latest book, entitled “Bedtime Stories: Incredible Irish Tales from the Past”, and that will be followed by the welcome of Irish poets for a special reading event.

They include Lough Derg RNLI Helm, Eleanor Hooker, as well as Emily Cullen, Michael Durack, John Noonan, Christa De Brun, and more.

Other bookshops in Tipperary involved in Irish Book Week include the Eason’s in Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles, Marian’s Bookshop, Clonmel, Sheelagh na Gig, Cloughjordan, and The Nenagh Bookshop.