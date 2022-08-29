Investigation into homophobic abuse incident at Clonmel Pride

A Garda investigation is underway into an incident during the Clonmel Pride celebrations over the weekend.

Hundreds of people attended the many events organised as part of the Clonmel Pride Festival over the weekend.

However the celebrations were dampened by the actions of a man who shouted abuse at those taking part in the parade on Saturday afternoon as it made its way along Gladstone Street.

A video shared on social media shows the man – who had his face covered – grabbing a flag from one of those taking part in the parade and continuing to shout obscenities as he left in the direction of the Main Guard.

The organisers of the Clonmel Pride festival say it was one negative from thousands of positives in the weekend pointing out that the love outweighed the hate.

In a statement to Tipp FM they say if people want to know why we still need Pride this is one of the many reasons why.

Gardaí say they are investigating a Pubic Order incident and checking CCTV footage in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640.