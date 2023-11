People are being asked to bring symbols of peace to a vigil for Palestine in Clonmel this evening.

The Clonmel Friends of Palestine are holding the event at the Main Guard, at 6:30.

They says if people can stand with them for 30 minutes it’s likely that three children with have been killed in Gaza going by the current rate of fatalities in the region.

Over 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on the 7th of November – more than 4,000 of these were children.