Tipp aid truck heading for Ukraine

A truck full of supplies is on its way to Ukraine from the people of Tipperary.

The Stand with Ukraine group for the county yesterday posted to Facebook saying they would only be accepting medical supplies and food as they had received so many donations.

The collections began at the end of February with drop off points organized in towns across Tipperary, as well as a number of solidarity events.

Yesterday it was announced via social media that an articulated lorry had been filled with the supplies gathered and would be making its way to those impacted by the Russian invasion.