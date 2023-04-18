Renewed efforts to repatriate Tipperary man from the UAE

The sister of a Tipperary man is campaigning to bring her brother home from the United Arab Emirates after over a decade.

Eileen O’Brien is hoping to raise funds to finally get her brother John White back home to Clonmel, following imprisonment, travel bans, and health issues keeping him in the Middle Eastern country.

John, a former property developer, spent five years in an Arab prison for non-payment of debts, and since his release he has been unable to leave due to travel bans.

Last month, he suffered a stroke and has been residing in Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in the Emirate of Ajman since.

Eileen says the last 12 years have taken a toll on John’s health.

“Number one is getting him repatriated to Ireland because his health is so bad. He can’t be out there on his own because the clot is still in his brain and medication alone won’t get rid of it, so he has to come back to Ireland where he can be looked after – maybe an operation or rehabilitation. I mean, he can’t speak; he can say odd words here and there but couldn’t put a sentence together. He’s practically blind now, and his memory is gone completely.”

Eileen added that the family has received political support through local TD Mattie McGrath and Senator Garrett Ahearn, but more pressure needs to be applied so John can get home and be looked after.

She says John’s health will not allow him to follow the necessary steps himself to ensure his safe return, and funds are desperately needed.

“We need the embassy to try and cancel that license on John’s behalf because he’s not in a position to do it now; he couldn’t even remember the name of his company; that’s all gone from his memory. We need to pay hospital bills. He’s going to be discharged on Friday, and we don’t know where he’s going to go. We need funds; even if John comes back to Ireland, he needs medication, treatment, somewhere to stay, and specialist treatment. He has no insurance or anything. So, it’s all going to be money.”

GoFundMe Page Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/recrb-bring-john-home