Reflections for Christmas in Tipp Town

The President’s wife Sabina Higgins is the special guest speaker at a ceremony in Tipperary Town this morning

The Tipperary Peace Convention event at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland is titled ‘Reflections for Christmas’ and will also be attended by Minister Pippa Hackett and ten Ambassadors from countries around the world.

There will be music from Cahir to Sing, Rockwell Music Academy and St. Ailbe’s School and all are welcome.

The shortlist of nominees for the Tipperary International Peace Award 2023 will also be announced later in the day.

Spokesperson Martin Quinn says the need to focus on peace is highlighted by the wars going on at the moment in Europe and the middle east.