Nenagh event as part of campaign to free Julian Assange

Nenagh is to host one of 20 events across the country today which aim to show solidarity with Wikileaks Co-Founder Julian Assange.

The Australian is currently imprisoned in London as the US government continues efforts to extradite him on charges relating to the US Espionage Act.

The ‘Free Assange Ireland’ group has organised rallies across the country today, including one in Nenagh starting at 12 noon.

Wikileaks exposed a range of US scandals between 2007 and 2011, particularly focusing on the ‘War on Terror’ in the Middle East.