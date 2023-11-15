Lowry: Locals feeling intimidated by number of asylum seekers in Tipp

A Tipperary TD says local communities are overwhelmed and burdened due to the number of asylum seekers in their area.

Independent Michael Lowry’s comments come in the wake of a number of altercations in Roscrea which are said to have involved locals and International Protection Applicants.

He also referred to the attempt to locate 74 IPA’s in a hostel in Cashel which was already being used to house homeless people.

Speaking on Tipp Today Deputy Lowry said people in Roscrea are feeling intimidated.

“In recent times that town has been transformed due to the arrival of hundreds of International Protection Applicants. The numbers are totally disproportionate to the local population.

“We have had reoccurring incidents that have eroded the sense of security in the town. People do not feel safe on the streets. I’m being told from Roscrea that parents are fearful of allowing their teenagers out after dark. Families and older people have had have increased security in their homes.”