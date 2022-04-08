Local TUS students on mercy mission to Ukraine

A group including local students will be transporting supplies to the Ukrainian front.

The group from various TUS campuses are collecting both physical and monetary donations ahead of their trip to East Poland next weekend.

These supplies will be given to local organisations and the Red Cross who will distribute them to the areas most affected by the conflict.

David Hennessy and Finbarr Dunne will be undertaking the Appeal from Tipp and they have called on the help of their friend Jurgis Plankis, who’s originally from Lithuania.

He told Tipp FM that he became involved to help his friends with some local knowledge of eastern Europe.

“I suppose I maybe have a sense of what Eastern Europe is and as I mentioned already a lot of Lithuanians are already over there on the border helping. And the hope was that maybe we could connect with them, and as I don’t speak Ukrainian or Russian that we could find someone over there that could translate for us.”

They are still accepting donations at this team before they leave on the 16th of April and the details can be found online.

Jurgis also is encouraging any physical donations to be left at the Clonmel or Clare Street campuses.