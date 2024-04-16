Local politicians to be briefed on plans for modular homes in Clonmel

Clonmel looks set to be the location for 82 modular units under ongoing government plans to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Local TDs and Councillors are to be briefed on the plans by government officials for the rapid build project on the Heywood Road in the town.

Work on the HSE owned site below Clonmel Rugby Club is likely to begin soon according to correspondence sent from the Director of Services for Housing and Clonmel Borough District Sinead Carr to politicians in the area.

In this she asked that they would await the full briefing before any detailed discussion or announcement is made in relation to this issue.

However Deputy Mattie McGrath told Tipp Today earlier that the public deserve to know what’s happening.

“When I got the information on Friday evening I was actually asked not to disseminate it but what I have I’m putting it out there now for people to know. We can’t give people a taste on a Friday evening at 6.30 and tell them hang on ‘til you might know more.”