Local fundraiser to source medical supplies for Ukraine

A guest house in Fethard will be raising money for medical supplies in Ukraine this weekend.

Clonacody House will be hosting a coffee morning on Saturday between 10am and 4pm where people can donate funds or medical supplies.

Event planner, Helen Carrigan told Tipp Today that the most valuable thing they can do is fundraise and she hopes people will support the cause.

“We all just want to feel like we can do something, because otherwise we just feel totally helpless.

“We’re just unable to ignore what’s actually going on, and the devastation and sheer fear that must be going through, you know people like you and me, that are just leaving their homes behind to defend.”

She added that there are very few people in Ireland who don’t know a Ukrainian working here and spoke fondly of Alla from Alla’s Patisserie and how much work she is doing for those back in Ukraine.

The following medical supplies will be gratefully accepted;

– Medical turniquet,

– Bandages, gauze, first aid for burns,

– Painkillers, vitamins,

– Cleansing eye drops,

– Hydrogen peroxide/wound cleaner,

– Anti-septic gels,

– Masks, disposable gloves.

– Wound healing creams,

– Thermal blankets.