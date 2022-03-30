Coolmore Ukrainian staff reunited with families

The families of 20 Ukrainian staff members at Coolmore and Ballydoyle have been brought to Ireland.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien told The Racing Post that Coolmore boss John Magnier and wife Sue assisted the families in making a safe passage to Ireland while also providing accommodation for them.

Workers at Coolmore and Ballydoyle who are originally from Ukraine were given the chance to have their loved ones rescued from the devastating conflict.

Aidan O’Brien says children, wives and grandmothers have arrived in Tipperary with many staying in B&B’s while accommodation is being prepared.