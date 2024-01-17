Cahir convent building not to be used to house refugees

The owners of the old Convent in Cahir say there is no deal to house any refugees in the building.

There have been rumours circulating in the area that male asylum seekers were being moved in to the building.

But the Trustees of the Coptic Community have now issued a statement to Tipp FM saying that is not the case.

The rumour mill had ramped up in the Cahir area over recent weeks that an announcement was imminent that male asylum seekers would be moving into the former Mercy Convent.

Last week Local TD Mattie McGrath told Tipp FM News he’d gotten confirmation from the Department of Integration that it had no plans to use the building as an IPAS emergency accommodation centre.

However the Rural Independent Deputy said he was told that the Department of Housing may be interested in refurbishing the site for Ukrainian families in future.

The owners have now confirmed that no such plans have been agreed.

In a statement to Tipp FM the Trustees of the Coptic Community have stressed that they have not entered into any agreement and have never expressed any intention to

use the building for the purpose of housing asylum seekers or Ukrainian refugees.