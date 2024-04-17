Cahill: Modular housing for Ukrainians not an issue on the doorstep

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has defended the use of modular homes to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Many people in the Clonmel area have reacted negatively to the news from Deputy Mattie McGrath yesterday that 82 such units are planned for HSE owned land near the rugby club in the town.

However Deputy Cahill told Tipp Today that a similar modular village in Thurles has proved that they work.

“We’ve a modular village in Thurles there and they’ve integrated into the local schools and where the parents can they’re out getting employment. And while yes it does put pressure on services most definitely in general it has worked very, very well. You know we wouldn’t be getting any complaints about the people living in that modular village and they’re really adapting to life in Thurles and making the best of the misfortune that has befallen them.”

He says the issue is not being raised when he is out canvassing with local election candidates in the area.

“I’ve got no questions about Ukrainians – asylum seekers yes. We would be getting questions about asylum seekers and people are nervous especially of young males coming into the country.

“But as regards Ukrainians – and I’m on a lot of doors at the moment with different local election candidates – I can honestly say that at no stage has that village in Thurles been raised with me as regards Ukrainians.”