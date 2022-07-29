Improvements to Tipp Town’s traffic issues will not be seen anytime soon

Improvements to Tipperary Town’s traffic issues will not be seen anytime soon.

That’s according to Tipperary Town’s Revitalisation Manager, Michael Begley, who says that it could take anywhere from 10–15 years before traffic issues are alleviated.

He says that the town sees over 8,000 vehicle movements a day and that it’s become a real issue both for locals and visitors.

Michael told Tipp Today why the timeframe is so long:

“Thankfully, the N24 Realignment Project is progressing. Hopefully it’ll go to planning in the coming years. It is going to be a long, protracted process. It’s probably 10, 15 years away. What do we need to focus on now? What are the things we can do in the short and medium term to improve the standard of living?

“There’s no shortcut to the planning and all of the design processes that need to happen in order to get the N24 Realignment Project delivered. It’s about consultation now, with the business owners and the property owners, and the wider community in Tipperary Town, to see what can we implement in the medium term to alleviate their concerns and make life a bit easier for everybody in the town.”