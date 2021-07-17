Improvements planned for Clonmel cemetery

There are plans to upgrade St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel, including new gates, pillars, landscaping and improved paths.

The news was welcomed by local councillor Siobhan Ambrose who said this will greatly improve the entrance to the cemetery, as well as the overall aesthetics.

These works will be a welcome addition to the recently built car park and they are expected to be completed by November.

Councillor Ambrose told Tipp FM News what the works will entail.

“Obviously, everyone is now aware that there is now a new cemetery car park.

“We hadn’t completed the works, they hadn’t been finished with respect to the entrance.

“Just where people enter the car park now, I’m delighted to say there will be sand stone pillars erected, there will also be double gates and railings for the short distance along the entrance.”