Huge support for access to local swimming pool

A petition to see Templemore Garda College swimming pool reopen to the public gained over 500 signatures in 24 hours.

The amenity is currently at the centre of a dispute after it was announced that it would remain closed until April and then only open after Garda training needs and energy costs were analysed.

The community, who have availed of the pool for over 60 years, have organised a ‘We Just Want to Swim’ campaign urging the Gardaí to grant local instructor Mark Kiely a licence to hold lessons.

Deirdre Ryan told Tipp Today that response to their petition has been great as well as stating that the current situation is disrespectful to the legacy locally:

“When the present Super moves on from his job or Patrick O’Donovan moves on from the OPW what legacy will they leave here in Templemore, are they going to be remembered for disregarding the legacy of so many Guards and Ministers before them who worked so hard to make sure the swimming pool was used by the community of Templemore?

“That they left the relationship between the college and the community at its lowest in history?”