HSE South East says Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel is not shutting down

The HSE in the South East says the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel is not shutting down.

On Friday reports stated that the unit has closed, citing issues around payment for doctors.

Late on Friday news emerged that the Injuries Unit in Cashel , which is located in the Our Lady’s Hospital building would be closing.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne told Tipp FM that the HSE were unwilling to pay any more than the locum rate to the long-standing doctor at the practice who has now secured employment elsewhere.

He went on to highlight the huge blow this was for Cashel, and the extra pressure it would put on Tipperary University Hospital.

However, today the HSE for this region informed Tipp FM that the unit was not shutting down completely and is actively working to resume Medical services on site.

They say the cessation of services is temporary and they are working to overcome the current interruption to restore the full operation of the Cashel Minor Injuries Unit.